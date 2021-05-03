36 Days of Type : 2

Trending designs to inspire you
Third embroidery form - Chikankari.
The present form of Chikankari work is associated with the city of Lucknow. According to the most popular origin story, Chikan embroidery is believed to have been introduced by Noor Jahan, the wife of Mughal Emperor Jahangir. It started with the use of white thread on white muslin, fine cotton, or voile to showcase shadow work. Today, a variety of color variations are available, mainly in pastel shades.