Contentstack CMS 12px Icons

caret arrow photo link paragraph settings chat message global editor text custom content management cms product design minimal stroke 12px icon design tag
Custom icons add another unique layer to product design. Here's a set of 12px grid icons I created for the Contentstack CMS redesign.

Designing in vectors, displaying in pixels.
