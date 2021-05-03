ODSP Class of 2021

Trending designs to inspire you
Return of the facets! I was once again given the opportunity to design the intern sweatshirts this year at ODSP. I wanted the illustration to reflect our new WFH reality while still feeling optimistic about the future. Pretty pleased with how it all turned out!