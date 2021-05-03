Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Benny Gold

GS&P Office

GS&P Office illustraion san francisco sign building office
As the pandemic winds down what does the future of work look like? It's been over a year since I was inside the @goodby_silverstein offices. Are you ready to return to the office full time or content remote working indefinitely?

Posted on May 3, 2021
