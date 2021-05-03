Free Simple Creative Business Card Template V3 is a modern, simple and professional yet minimalist design with a unique layout that’s not boring for your future projects. It comes with two PSD files as well and can be customized with just a few clicks. All texts are editable and colors can be easily change to whatever you may want.

You can add your brand, and other contact info to this card, in just a few clicks. It is perfect for individual freelancer, corporate professional, personal identify, adviser, branding identity, wedding photographer, fashion photographer and photo studios, and many more.

