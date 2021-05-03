From Figma to Webflow

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello everyone!
It’s always a true joy whenever I get to work with awesome people!
We are doing a soft-launch with this landing page for a job seeker site 🚀 and feedback is welcome.
I tried to make a landing page concept that was minimal and clean and with a few bright accents colors. The aim is to give an attractive, bright impression and attract the attention of generation z.
