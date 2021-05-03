Rosina Pissaco
From Figma to Webflow

Rosina Pissaco
Rosina Pissaco for StartupMill
  1. JNT_B.jpg
  2. JNT_B-1.jpg

Hello everyone!

It’s always a true joy whenever I get to work with awesome people!

We are doing a soft-launch with this landing page for a job seeker site 🚀 and feedback is welcome.

I tried to make a landing page concept that was minimal and clean and with a few bright accents colors. The aim is to give an attractive, bright impression and attract the attention of generation z.

Check it out →

We build tiny moonshots in low to no code. 🚀
