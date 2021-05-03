Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Zack Goehner

Quetzalcoatlus

Zack Goehner
Zack Goehner
  • Save
Quetzalcoatlus prehistoric quetzalcoatlus illustration etching pterosaur dinosaur
Download color palette

Quetzalcoatlus is a pterosaur from the Late Cretaceous (68 million years ago). It was one of the largest known flying animals of all time, with a wingspan of 52 feet, and a standing height of up to 18 feet (as tall as a giraffe).

View all tags
Posted on May 3, 2021
Zack Goehner
Zack Goehner

More by Zack Goehner

View profile
    • Like