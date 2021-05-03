Trending designs to inspire you
Quetzalcoatlus is a pterosaur from the Late Cretaceous (68 million years ago). It was one of the largest known flying animals of all time, with a wingspan of 52 feet, and a standing height of up to 18 feet (as tall as a giraffe).