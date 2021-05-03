Christian Appel

UR Play 2016

Art direction and product design for the public service broadcasting group UR Play (Utbildningsradion). The new concept presents UR's video content in a more inspirational way, with the primary purpose of attracting young adults with a limited attention span.

Year: 2016

Posted on May 3, 2021
