UR Play 2016

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Art direction and product design for the public service broadcasting group UR Play (Utbildningsradion). The new concept presents UR's video content in a more inspirational way, with the primary purpose of attracting young adults with a limited attention span.
Year: 2016