Talk Show Podcast Flyer Template

Talk Show Podcast Flyer Template is very modern psd flyer that will be the perfect invitation for your podcast event, online event and stand up comedy! All elements are in individual layers and the text is fully editable!
2 PSD files - 4"x4" with 0.25" bleed + 1080x1080 Rgb Flyer

GET IT HERE: https://crmrkt.com/W0a4Ad

