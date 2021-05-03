Sonalika Anand

Sonalika Anand
Sonalika Anand
Visiting Card
A Monogram designed based on the initials of my name- Sonalika Anand. Playing around with the Serif font Bodoni and merging them together to form a graceful form.

#Branding #Logo #Monograms

Posted on May 3, 2021
Sonalika Anand
Sonalika Anand

