Drupal CMS with Design and Development

Drupal is an open-source content management system that is widely used by online enterprises in order to build dynamic websites. Drupal also offers an extremely robust event-driven content management system along with a comprehensive collection of add-ons, modules, and extensions. The Drupal software suite is built on the Open Source control framework and thus allows cost reduction in both the short and long-term investment. Drupal is used for Content Management and Website Development. Drupal Web Design and Development is a specialized area of expertise where experts from different fields like graphic designing, typography, web development, user experience, and many others work together and develop a powerful and user-friendly website.

Drupal is a user-friendly Content Management system that provides a multitude of modules and applications to help web developers and designers to build powerful and dynamic websites. Drupal works closely with PHP/MYSQL and Java/JSP. It is free and available under various license options such as permissive, commercial, open, and commercial with full support. There are two types of Drupal: Drupal Enterprise and Drupal Core.

The main module in Drupal is Drupal Enterprise which is a complete set of reusable functionality and scripts that are based on the Drupal core concept. These modules include the following: The menu API, a set of forms, database and authentication API, and modules for content management, user interface building, and theme API. The main feature of this module is the concept of "content strategy" which enables users to easily add and remove widgets, add modules and themes, and edit existing themes and content. The menu API enables one to create menus and sub-menus, edit the displayed data and display any data persistently or for a specific period of time.