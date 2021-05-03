InsidePlant- Plant Microblogging app with water reminders🌳🌳

Trending designs to inspire you
Go healthy and green 🌱
A design concept of Plant app for reminders and read blogs, ask questions about plants and get rewarded.
Every time user interact and perform particular task he/she will be rewarded few points that can redeem for gift cards.
Let me know what you think guys 🙂
Done with ❤️