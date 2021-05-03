Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Polina Yakymenko

Ozero online store

Ozero online store onlinestore minimal webdesign clean ecommerce ui uidesign figma design concept
Hi, dribbblers! Today I want to present you my new concept project.

0ZERO is the first Zero Waste company in Ukraine to help people lead a conscious lifestyle for global change in the world.

Posted on May 3, 2021
