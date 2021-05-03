Golden hop emblem beer logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a fictional logo created for a contest. The client wanted an emblem logo with an emphasis on "BREWERY" rather than restaurant. The client owns an old fashion type, cozy restaurant with their own purified golden hop extracted beer. Any kind of suggestion regarding this logo will be highly appreciated. Thank you in advance. #logodesign #brand #brandidentity #branding #logo #beerlogo #beerlover