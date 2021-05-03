Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Cindy Bema

Mi Ranchito - Secondary Logo

Cindy Bema
Cindy Bema
  • Save
Mi Ranchito - Secondary Logo concept minimalist brand strategy logotype logo diseño diseño gráfico brand identity minimal diseño de marca graphic design design branding brand design brand
Download color palette

Concept to be use as a secondary logo use. Additional logos were created to be used in branding, packaging and also website.

- - - - - - - -

Contact me!
bycdbema@gmail.com

Cindy Bema
Cindy Bema

More by Cindy Bema

View profile
    • Like