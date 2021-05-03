Rob Sollom

Daily Logo Challenge 01: Rocketship

Daily Logo Challenge day 1! The prompt was 'Rocketship'. I love this minimal style of illustration and I used a basic colour palette. Can't wait for the next promt tomorrow! #dailylogochallenge

