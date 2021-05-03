Cindy Bema

Mi Ranchito - Store Concept Design

Cindy Bema
Cindy Bema
  • Save
Mi Ranchito - Store Concept Design interior design diseño de identidad logo concept store design identidad diseño brand identity minimal marca diseño de marca graphic design design branding brand design brand
Download color palette

Store concept design made to fit with the new branding design. To achieve their new strategic goals, the concept is more centered to a niche consumer with an elegant feel and minimalistic classic look.

- - - - - - - -

Contact me!
bycdbema@gmail.com

Cindy Bema
Cindy Bema

More by Cindy Bema

View profile
    • Like