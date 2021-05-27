InVolo - Jump

Trending designs to inspire you
Shot taken from the video we made for the project InVolo. Full project on Behance
InVolo brings together different charitable organizations looking to create an even deeper relationship between each other and with local communities. Through a series of events aimed to present their activities on the territory, the InVolo network hopes to raise awareness and give the spotlight to the volunteering world.
Illustration by Davide Mazzuchin
Motion design by Matteo Goi