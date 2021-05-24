Sail Ho Studio

InVolo - Sax & drums

Sail Ho Studio
Sail Ho Studio
Hire Me
  • Save
InVolo - Sax & drums music band characters character animation saxophonist landscape drum drumstick drummer sax motion design vector sho studio illustration sail ho studio
Download color palette

Shot taken from the video we made for the project InVolo. Full project on Behance

InVolo brings together different charitable organizations looking to create an even deeper relationship between each other and with local communities. Through a series of events aimed to present their activities on the territory, the InVolo network hopes to raise awareness and give the spotlight to the volunteering world.

Illustration by Davide Mazzuchin
Motion design by Matteo Goi

Sail Ho Studio
Sail Ho Studio
Illustration and motion design collective.
Hire Me

More by Sail Ho Studio

View profile
    • Like