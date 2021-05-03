Hey everybody 👋

My project was dedicated to the design of a mobile app related to mental health.

Idea - a personal assistant (psychologist, doctor) in your pocket, always at hand. The character PsуLama acts as an assistant. This is not just a player with a set of music, stories and meditations, but a smart AI bot for dialogue with the user.

The application will help the user to deal with their feelings, emotions, states.

P.S. I just adore llamas and alpacas, so I decided to draw this particular animal. It soothes with just its appearance.😃

