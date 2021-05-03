Trending designs to inspire you
Inkscape has an interface with a lot of usability problems, mostly because it's made with system-native elements or GTK elements, and those aren't so visually attractive or understandable. making it look like old software, although it is a very useful software.
The solution proposed in this design concept totally redraws the screen to a modern one, using elements and guidelines from Material Design and Fluent Design combined to create a swift and visually stunning workspace.
You can interact with this prototype @ https://xd.adobe.com/embed/b6f5849a-a4bc-4bd1-6c5c-55b89ec54329-c0c4/?fullscreen
On Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/87484457/Inkscape-Interface-Redesign