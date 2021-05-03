Lima Lama - Martial Arts

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Lima Lama is a martial art that has been in the United States, Mexico, Spain and other countries.The client is bringing this martial art to Brazil and the goal was to pass on to the Brazilian public with the same strength and credibility that the brand has in other countries.