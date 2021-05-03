Sageform LLC Website

The Sageform website was a fun project to work on. We were able to create a lighthearted, professional look through bright blue colors and gradients, along with small graphic elements to add a nice pop. It was important to our client that their new site was professional but approachable, which is why we decided to use a bold, sans-serif font as a main visual element, alongside fun background elements to add interest.

