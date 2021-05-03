Booking Studio Music

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi Friends, 👋
A few days ago my friend booked a music studio but still using a manual system. So I tried to make an application appearance for music studio bookings by making it simple. Hope you guys like it. Cheers! ✨
Feel free to give me feedback.
Press "L" if you like it.