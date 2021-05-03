Sofia Mara

Daily UI 004 - App

Sofia Mara
Sofia Mara
  • Save
Daily UI 004 - App graphic design app ux ui typography design
Download color palette

a calculator that changes to a scientific calculator and that records the history of calculations, in the mobile version

View all tags
Posted on May 3, 2021
Sofia Mara
Sofia Mara

More by Sofia Mara

View profile
    • Like