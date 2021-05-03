Zach Minard

Tru Fru

Tru Fru candy snack colored pencil branding food cherries nature truck illustraion
Some unused package concepting for Tru Fru's brand refresh. It's not often I get to break out my childhood love of colored pencil art for a client project.

Posted on May 3, 2021
