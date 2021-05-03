Marvin Schwaibold

Madeleine Dalla - Webby Awards

Marvin Schwaibold
Marvin Schwaibold
  • Save
Madeleine Dalla - Webby Awards screendesign webdesign clean typography interface website minimal ui design
Download color palette

We are up for the 25th Webby Awards for Madeleine Dalla and we need your vote friends 😃❤️

https://vote.webbyawards.com/PublicVoting#/2021/websites-and-mobile-sites/general-websites-and-mobile-sites/professional-services-self-promotion

View all tags
Posted on May 3, 2021
Marvin Schwaibold
Marvin Schwaibold
Art Director. Senior Visual Designer @squarespace in NYC 👋

More by Marvin Schwaibold

View profile
    • Like