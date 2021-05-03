Lukas Abeln

Die Kneipen-App / The pub app

Lukas Abeln
Lukas Abeln
  • Save
Die Kneipen-App / The pub app mobile web design webdesign social media design socialmedia concept graphicdesign design adobexd ui ux uxuidesign app
Download color palette

The pub app was designed for the German market to create a virtual space where people can get in touch again with good friends, random pub hoppers or the local bartenders.

Due to Covid-19 people are missing group activities and experiences. Emotions cannot be experienced or shared with one another. The app tries to close this gap that other social media could not so far.

More details on https://www.behance.net/gallery/118605201/Die-Kneipen-App-The-pub-app

Lukas Abeln
Lukas Abeln

More by Lukas Abeln

View profile
    • Like