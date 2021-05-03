🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
The pub app was designed for the German market to create a virtual space where people can get in touch again with good friends, random pub hoppers or the local bartenders.
Due to Covid-19 people are missing group activities and experiences. Emotions cannot be experienced or shared with one another. The app tries to close this gap that other social media could not so far.
More details on https://www.behance.net/gallery/118605201/Die-Kneipen-App-The-pub-app