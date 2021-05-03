Hysteria Website Design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hysteria Website is made for DBIT's Cultural Festival signifying and showcasing young and upcoming talent.
Based on the 2021 theme Retro Classics, the neon color palette was decided, incorporated in the logo and the website design.
Visit the website at: https://hysteriadbcl.in/