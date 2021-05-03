Vaishnavi Ransubhe

Hysteria Website Design

Hysteria Website Design
Hysteria Website is made for DBIT's Cultural Festival signifying and showcasing young and upcoming talent.
Based on the 2021 theme Retro Classics, the neon color palette was decided, incorporated in the logo and the website design.
Visit the website at: https://hysteriadbcl.in/

Posted on May 3, 2021
