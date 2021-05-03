Pablo Fernando Caprio

Telecentro Website Redesign

Pablo Fernando Caprio
Pablo Fernando Caprio
  • Save
Telecentro Website Redesign concept 2021 minimal figma clean web design web designer concept design ui website web argentina
Download color palette

Telecentro it's a telecommunications enterprise from Argentina, offers tv, internet between other services., the design it's a concept of it, i used figma to make it, also used the same colours of the original site, and the same images too. all comments are appreciated.

View Full On Behance

Press "L or F" to appreciate it! ❤️

Follow me on: Instagram | Behance
LinkedIn | Contact me

Pablo Fernando Caprio
Pablo Fernando Caprio

More by Pablo Fernando Caprio

View profile
    • Like