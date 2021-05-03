Lukas Abeln

Colombean adobe photoshop adobe indesign print idea billboard advertising keyvisual campaign design art illustration artwork
I created this key visual for the German coffee brand Tchibo.

The idea: Just one simple bean of the product includes all flavors of Colombian coffee.

