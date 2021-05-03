Voice Recording Mobile UI

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Day #17: Voice Recording
For today's design I played around with neomorphism and creating depth in my design. I really like how the new recording page turned out and even tried to make the background look like a mic!
Love the feel of neomorphism, but I think it is only applicable to designs of little functionality, as too much of it can be too overwhelming and messy.