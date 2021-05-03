Arissa

Voice Recording Mobile UI

Day #17: Voice Recording

For today's design I played around with neomorphism and creating depth in my design. I really like how the new recording page turned out and even tried to make the background look like a mic!

Love the feel of neomorphism, but I think it is only applicable to designs of little functionality, as too much of it can be too overwhelming and messy.

