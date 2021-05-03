susie ghahremani

Growth Journal - book cover lettering

Hand painted lettering and illustration for the cover of GROWTH: A Journal to Welcome Personal Change, published by Roost Books. Artwork © Susie Ghahremani / boygirlparty.com

