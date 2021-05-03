Jonathan Teixeira

Daily UI #040 - Recipe

Jonathan Teixeira
Jonathan Teixeira
  • Save
Daily UI #040 - Recipe recipe app daily ui graphicdesign dailyui uidesign
Download color palette

Here's an example of a recipe app for the daily ui challenge.

View all tags
Posted on May 3, 2021
Jonathan Teixeira
Jonathan Teixeira

More by Jonathan Teixeira

View profile
    • Like