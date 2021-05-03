Marta Puskarz

DailyUi-009 Music Player

Marta Puskarz
Marta Puskarz
  • Save
DailyUi-009 Music Player neumorphism neumorphism ui neumorphic uidesign design dailyui009 ui dailyuichallenge dailyui
Download color palette

Music Player- trying out elements of neumorphism

Image credits:
Photo by Sergey Katyshkin from Pexels
Photo by Luis Quintero from Pexels
Photo by Anni Roenkae from Pexels
Background vector created by rawpixel.com - www.freepik.com
Tools: Figma

Marta Puskarz
Marta Puskarz

More by Marta Puskarz

View profile
    • Like