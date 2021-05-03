Justin Chinedu

Drug Package Design

Drug Package Design
Package design for Citru-Vig, a drug packaged in plastic bottles with it's dose form as capsules.
Mainly used opensource software (Inkscape and Gimp) product label , logo design, vector designs and typography was done using the inkscape vector tool, while alignment, color adjustment was done using Gimp.

Posted on May 3, 2021
