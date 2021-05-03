Let us present some screens from Clever - Dashboard UI kit.

Soon some components will be available in our upcoming Component Library.

You can find Clever on our website or UI8. Let us know your feedback 😃

Mobile Version | Desktop Version | Download

Hope you enjoyed it. Thanks for your likes and comments!

Press L to support us 👻

and follow webpixels for more content!

Follow our team on

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Our Website