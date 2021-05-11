Figma Material X UI kit - Components and App Templates

Figma Material X UI kit

A library of components from the nearest future beyond material design

1K+ components in the design system powered by Auto-layout & Figma variants. Available as local ready-to-use UI library — Purchase, download, Import and publish for your team

32 categories: Accordions, App bars, Badges, Buttons, Calendars, Cards, Chips, Colors, Dialogs, Empty states, Headers, Inputs, Typography, Lists, Menus, Multiselect, Navigation, Pickers, Segments, Settings, Sliders, Snack bars, Tabs, Tables, Tab bars, Tooltips and more...

40+ reusable templates for desktop & mobile were included to help you learn Figma prototyping faster 💨

Purchase commercial UI kits to save time and human resources

🔗 Visit website

🔒 Preview in Figma

📺 Material-X on YouTube

💳 Pick a license