Sunrise in the flooded ruins

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I've been working on a few different illustrated stories in the past few months, creating short narratives that explore the concept of "possible futures". This image depicts a flooded city seen from inside an office space after several unexpected tsunamis destroyed a handful os coastal cities in Brazil.
The story is about a group of friends that were traveling on vacation when the tsunami hits Rio and they are unable to go back, having to find a way to deal with this unbelievable reality.