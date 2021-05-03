nux dlux

Sunrise in the flooded ruins

Sunrise in the flooded ruins illustrated book digitalart visualdevelopment illustration
I've been working on a few different illustrated stories in the past few months, creating short narratives that explore the concept of "possible futures". This image depicts a flooded city seen from inside an office space after several unexpected tsunamis destroyed a handful os coastal cities in Brazil.

The story is about a group of friends that were traveling on vacation when the tsunami hits Rio and they are unable to go back, having to find a way to deal with this unbelievable reality.

