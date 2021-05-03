Disney & Pixar’s SOUL – Cover Artwork

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
#ARTANDSOUL
Adobe Design Challenge: Design an album cover with artwork from the Disney and Pixar movie "SOUL".
I recreated the movie title as a piano which is played by the movie’s main protagonist.