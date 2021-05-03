Lukas Abeln

Disney & Pixar’s SOUL – Cover Artwork

Disney & Pixar's SOUL – Cover Artwork
#ARTANDSOUL
Adobe Design Challenge: Design an album cover with artwork from the Disney and Pixar movie "SOUL".
I recreated the movie title as a piano which is played by the movie’s main protagonist.

