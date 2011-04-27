Vanessa Colina

Personal Logo

Vanessa Colina
Vanessa Colina
  • Save
Personal Logo logo pencil illustration personal logo redesign
Download color palette

This is the stage one of my logo redesign. I'd like to combine the concept of illustration with my current avatar, which I use everywhere and I like better than my current logo. What do you guys think?

View all tags
Posted on Apr 27, 2011
Vanessa Colina
Vanessa Colina

More by Vanessa Colina

View profile
    • Like