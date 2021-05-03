cercle cinemane

Daily UI 001 - Sign Up

Daily UI 001 - Sign Up design ui dailyui
動画配信系サービスのサインアップ画面です。アカウント作成時の登録画面と、その後のログイン画面を作りました。

Posted on May 3, 2021
