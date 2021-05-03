Edgardo Rondón

OCPEL Discarded Proposal

OCPEL Discarded Proposal
This concept is a graphic synthesis designed to relate the brand to energy and electricity, evoking an image of a modern and functional industrial type.

Available for sale.

Information:
contactologoedgardo@gmail.com
+58 424 3488593

