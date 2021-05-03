Abdul Qadir Khatri

Finance App UI

Abdul Qadir Khatri
Abdul Qadir Khatri
  • Save
Finance App UI design minimal ux vector branding ui
Download color palette

Finance app UI Finvstr an all in one platform for trading banking managing credit cards.

View all tags
Posted on May 3, 2021
Abdul Qadir Khatri
Abdul Qadir Khatri
Like