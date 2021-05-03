On/Off Switch 3D

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Day 15 Challenge: Design an On/Off Switch.
Finally finished it. Met soooo many bugs(or just my mistake) in blender.
This is as far as I can go at this moment due to limitations of the time. Maybe I will redo this challenge and try my best after the whole challenge course is completed :)