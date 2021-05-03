Cassidy Som

DailyUI Challenge #1

Cassidy Som
Cassidy Som
  • Save
DailyUI Challenge #1 001 signup page dailyuichallenge dailyui
Download color palette

DailyUI challenge Day 1: Create a sign up page

#DailyUI #001

View all tags
Posted on May 3, 2021
Cassidy Som
Cassidy Som

More by Cassidy Som

View profile
    • Like