Sihan Yuan

spring girl

Sihan Yuan
Sihan Yuan
  • Save
spring girl ootd self portrait girl girl character girl illustration graphic flat illustration digital painting procreate illustration design
Download color palette

Inspired by "Lemon tree" illustration, I painted this spring girl. This years' cherry blossom has passed in Germany, looking forward to next one :p

03c26ddd8366dae05c33a658965d9eed
Rebound of
lemon tree
By Olly Kava
Sihan Yuan
Sihan Yuan

More by Sihan Yuan

View profile
    • Like