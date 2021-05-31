Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
ColabSpace :: Location Map

As our client’s goal was to encourage users to rent space in their facility, showing the benefits of their location was key to their value proposition. This interactive map shows their building’s proximity to attractions such as lodging, entertainment and nightlife, browsable by category underneath the “Here’s What You Will Find” heading.

We loved how their website turned out overall, with each page feeling unique and communicating our client’s story.

