Sam's Famous Salsa :: Product Hero

We enjoyed stretching our wings a bit on the Sam’s Famous Salsa website, and this product page hero unit was one of our favorite parts. Filling the user’s browser window, this section changes background colors when the user hovers over the different salsa varieties for a fun, immersive experience.

