Tommaso D'Angelosante

2

Tommaso D'Angelosante
Tommaso D'Angelosante
  • Save
2 vintage design fabric tone leaf vintage red seashell collages 36 days of type 36daysoftype07 illustration 36daysoftype collage art typography collage collage maker collageart collage digital graphicdesign graphic
Download color palette

My entry for 36 days of type

FIND ME:
www.behance.net/tompi
www.instagram.com/tompi.gfx/

Tommaso D'Angelosante
Tommaso D'Angelosante

More by Tommaso D'Angelosante

View profile
    • Like